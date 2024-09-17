Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 10,689 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,194,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,232,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 474,524 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after purchasing an additional 410,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 195.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 492,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,047,000 after purchasing an additional 325,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX stock opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

