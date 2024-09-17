Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 124,873 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 564.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 623.6% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 37.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Flex Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,373.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,028 shares of company stock worth $904,530 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

