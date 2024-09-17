Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 123,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho raised their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ESI opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

