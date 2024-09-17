QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $164,209.17 and approximately $1,694.62 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,144.90 or 1.00043850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013614 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00197092 USD and is up 6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,539.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

