Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.79

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.79 and last traded at C$34.66, with a volume of 16976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.55.

Several brokerages have commented on QBR.B. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.44.

The company has a market cap of C$5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.35.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

