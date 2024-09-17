RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.60 Per Share

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) declared a 1 dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.602 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49.

TSE:RBA opened at C$115.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. RB Global has a 1 year low of C$80.97 and a 1 year high of C$117.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.54 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 5.0539346 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded RB Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other RB Global news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.96, for a total value of C$230,563.20. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

