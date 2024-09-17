ReddCoin Trading Down 9.7% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $34.91 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00104377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000087 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

