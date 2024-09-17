Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Regional REIT Price Performance
RGL stock opened at GBX 137.34 ($1.81) on Tuesday. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 115 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 358 ($4.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £222.61 million, a P/E ratio of -163.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Massy Larizadeh bought 102,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,221.40 ($13,502.51). Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Regional REIT Company Profile
Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.
