Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 14,600 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,908,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $73,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 88.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

TLK opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $26.85.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Equities analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

