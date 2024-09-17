Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $69.34 Million Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $69,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 106,219 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 123,296 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Brady Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.09. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

