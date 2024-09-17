Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 21,100 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.43% of FirstService worth $98,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 8,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $181.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.60 and a beta of 1.05. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $182.88.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FSV shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

