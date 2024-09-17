Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 242,800 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,318 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $104,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Up 0.3 %

ILMN opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.61. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $148.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.