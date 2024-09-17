Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 234.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $66,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after buying an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after buying an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after buying an additional 1,104,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,812,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $59.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.