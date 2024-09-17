Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 234.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $66,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after buying an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after buying an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after buying an additional 1,104,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,812,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $59.07.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
