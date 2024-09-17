Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Warrior Met Coal worth $94,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $82,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.60 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.