Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,567,200 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752,732 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,567,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vodafone Group Public worth $68,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.8 %

VOD opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

