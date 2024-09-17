Reviewing LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LiveRamp and PropertyGuru Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 5 1 3.17 PropertyGuru Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

LiveRamp currently has a consensus price target of $46.80, indicating a potential upside of 80.42%. PropertyGuru Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.06%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than PropertyGuru Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp 0.88% 2.14% 1.67% PropertyGuru Group -13.27% -3.47% -2.92%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares LiveRamp and PropertyGuru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LiveRamp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and PropertyGuru Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $681.55 million 2.55 $11.88 million $0.18 144.11 PropertyGuru Group $157.82 million 6.81 -$11.37 million ($0.05) -132.00

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru Group. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LiveRamp beats PropertyGuru Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp



LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About PropertyGuru Group



PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products. In addition, the company provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. PropertyGuru Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

