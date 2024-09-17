Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,688 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,192,830,000 after acquiring an additional 449,536 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 764,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE RIO opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

