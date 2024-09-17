Robert W. Baird Increases Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $45.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.27. Doximity has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.88 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,820.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at $287,529.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $35,995,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301,290 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth about $2,845,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 128.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

