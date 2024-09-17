Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.43. 130,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 737,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

