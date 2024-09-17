Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.04.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
