Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $556.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.