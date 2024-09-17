Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $106.93

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.93, but opened at $112.62. Ryanair shares last traded at $111.70, with a volume of 73,780 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ryanair

Ryanair Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 44.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.