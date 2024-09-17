Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $961.39 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,369.43 or 0.03887086 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00039635 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,890,605,192 coins and its circulating supply is 1,869,975,769 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.