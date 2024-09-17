Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. National Bankshares cut their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saputo

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$29.41 on Thursday. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$25.28 and a 52-week high of C$32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.65.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.44 billion. Saputo had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.8087698 earnings per share for the current year.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

Insider Transactions at Saputo

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. In other news, Senior Officer Richard Wallace bought 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,899.76. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $410,474. Corporate insiders own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.