Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 33,683 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.73% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $48,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of BILS opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.54.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

