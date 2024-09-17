Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,510 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 61.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 199,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,015,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 556.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.5 %

APH opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

