Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Target by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Target Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $152.92 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

