Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 94,475 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,475 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.94% of Avid Bioservices worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,425,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 5,631.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 713,523 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 410,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 310,921 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 1.2 %

CDMO stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 101.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $57,733.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,847.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $69,984 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices Profile

(Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

