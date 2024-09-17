Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Buys 149,460 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,460 shares during the period. Conagra Brands makes up about 2.2% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

CAG opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

