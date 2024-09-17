SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

SBFG stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $125.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

