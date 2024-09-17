Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.65

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.65 and last traded at $65.56, with a volume of 141796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 401,485 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Agilis Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 903,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $603,000.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

