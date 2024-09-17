ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $855.44.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $892.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $809.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $767.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $897.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

