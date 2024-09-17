SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Major Shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek Sells 165,539 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 165,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $172,160.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,466,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, September 16th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 67,890 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $69,247.80.

SES AI Stock Performance

NYSE SES traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 42,588,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,894. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. SES AI Co. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SES. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of SES AI in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SES AI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in SES AI by 1,039.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SES AI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SES AI by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SES AI by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

