SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) is Highland Peak Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Highland Peak Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the period. SharkNinja accounts for approximately 9.4% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SharkNinja worth $26,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 16.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 43.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SharkNinja by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter worth approximately $190,482,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 84,879 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $103.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SN

About SharkNinja

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.