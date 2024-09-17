Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
FLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £220 ($290.62) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($281.37) to £207 ($273.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £186 ($245.71) to £188 ($248.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £197.72 ($261.19).
Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
