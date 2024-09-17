Short Interest in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Decreases By 11.0%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 319,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

AerSale Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. AerSale has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.00 and a beta of 0.23.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). AerSale had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AerSale by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,278,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 828,836 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AerSale by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 377,397 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerSale by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 398,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,601,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 63,615 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AerSale by 520.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 488,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASLE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AerSale from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AerSale from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AerSale from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

