Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Drops By 16.1%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Shares of ASBFY traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. 7,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,095. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

