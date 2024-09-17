Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Drops By 16.1%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Associated British Foods Price Performance
Shares of ASBFY traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $29.47. 7,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,095. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Associated British Foods
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.