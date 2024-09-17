Short Interest in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Expands By 16.7%

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROE. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,148,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,617,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the second quarter valued at $495,000.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ROE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,655. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $139.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend

About Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

