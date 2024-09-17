Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Decreases By 13.3%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Britvic Price Performance
Britvic stock remained flat at $33.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. Britvic has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $33.44.
About Britvic
