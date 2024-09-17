Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Decreases By 13.3%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Britvic Price Performance

Britvic stock remained flat at $33.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. Britvic has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $33.44.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

