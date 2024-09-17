Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Drops By 8.0%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.79. 5,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.57. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth $393,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBFV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Friday. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

