Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU) Drops By 8.7%

Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCIXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman during the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman in the second quarter valued at about $698,000.

Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCIXU stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,002. Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Churchill Capital Corp IX/Cayman Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Featured Stories

