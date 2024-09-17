Short Interest in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Increases By 6.6%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,200 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 451,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Chuy’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 175,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,538. The stock has a market cap of $643.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.46 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in Chuy’s by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 52.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 35.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
