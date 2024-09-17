Short Interest in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Increases By 6.6%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,200 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 451,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 175,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,538. The stock has a market cap of $643.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.46 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

View Our Latest Report on Chuy’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in Chuy’s by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 52.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 35.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.