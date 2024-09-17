Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Rises By 13.0%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,199,600 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 5,488,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,072,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark raised shares of Curaleaf from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Curaleaf Stock Performance
Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $342.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curaleaf will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Curaleaf Company Profile
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.
