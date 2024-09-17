Short Interest in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Decreases By 9.9%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 12,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
ETWO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.
E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 125.24%. The company had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.
