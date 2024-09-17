Short Interest in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Decreases By 9.9%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 12,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on E2open Parent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

E2open Parent Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,090 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503,050 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $14,020,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter.

ETWO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 125.24%. The company had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.