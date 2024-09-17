Short Interest in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Expands By 19.6%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 844,600 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM

EverCommerce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 122,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,681. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.08.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $44,191.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,946.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,477 shares of company stock worth $93,840 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in EverCommerce by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.