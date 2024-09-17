Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Rises By 22.9%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $19.20.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
