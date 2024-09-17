Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Expands By 20.7%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,608,200 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 2,161,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. 65,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,244. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.05 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.17%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

