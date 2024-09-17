Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Expands By 20.7%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,608,200 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 2,161,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.9 days.
Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. 65,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,244. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.64.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.05 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
