Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Expands By 20.7%

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,608,200 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 2,161,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.9 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. 65,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,244. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.05 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.17%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

