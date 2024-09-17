Short Interest in LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Rises By 15.6%

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.4 days.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock remained flat at $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

