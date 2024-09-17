Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Grows By 16.7%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Marui Group Stock Performance

Shares of Marui Group stock remained flat at $31.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 507. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.45. Marui Group has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76.

Get Marui Group alerts:

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $383.05 million for the quarter.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marui Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marui Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.