Short Interest in M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Drops By 21.1%

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,964,400 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 2,489,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,785.8 days.

M&G stock remained flat at $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. M&G has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

